April 19 Last Date To Register Under 'Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:37 PM

April 19 last date to register under 'Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme'

April 19 is the last date for the lockdown affectees to send their computerized national identity card (CNIC) number to 8171 through SMS for registration under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :April 19 is the last date for the lockdown affectees to send their computerized national identity card (CNIC) number to 8171 through SMS for registration under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

According to a tweet from Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme is the largest relief package in the history of Pakistan.

The last date for registering in this programme is April 19. The deserving ones can send their CNIC number to 8171 through SMS before 12:00 am on April 19, the tweet said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the applicants will send SMS on 8171 to apply after which their eligibility is identified with the help of socioeconomic survey and other means.

Around four million beneficiaries will get an amount of Rs12,000 under this category of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

