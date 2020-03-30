April 1st to be a Day to pay rich tribute to health, sanitation workers

April 1st will be a Day to pay rich tribute to health and sanitation workers, working of the municipalities, doctors, nursing staff and paramedics fight against Corona virus at the frontline

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :April 1st will be a Day to pay rich tribute to health and sanitation workers, working of the municipalities, doctors, nursing staff and paramedics fight against Corona virus at the frontline.

The decision in this occasion was taken by people from different walks of life including traders in a aim to encourage the sanitation staff and pay tribute to their services.

Government representatives across the country, members of the elected National Assembly, local councilors, councilors, civil society members, traders, union representatives, civil bureaucracy officers, central and provincial president of the Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation and the United Municipal Workers Union, CBA City District would present flowers and pay salute to the frontline workers.

They in a joint statement also lauded Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for his announcement of pay one month extra pay for employees performing frontline along with local sanitation staff and reaffirmed the commitment to pay homage to the workers rendering their valuable services.