April 27 to be last date to submit bids for RRRP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The tenders of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRRP) would be opened after April 27 which is last date to submit bids for the project.

A Commissioner Office spokesman on Sunday informed APP that newly appointed Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah after taking charge of his office chaired a meeting here to review progress on the project.

He also visited track of RRR and said that the project would be completed on fast track basis.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. ® Anwar ul Haq, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority, Abdul Sattar Isani, Deputy Project Director, Muhammad Abdullah and other officers concerned.

The Commissioner said that RRRP would be completed on fast track policy as per vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He informed that the design of the project was thoroughly being reviewed and bidding process of the project was also underway. On request of the companies which are taking part in the bidding process, last date to submit tenders, has been extended.

He said, the companies during pre-bid meeting held on April 5, had requested for extension in last date for bids submission.

Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah said, the process of the payment for the land acquired for Rawalpindi Ring Road project was also in process.

The authorities concerned had been directed to accelerate the payment process, he said adding, the hurdles in the payment process in Rawalpindi district had been removed and significant improvement would be made in next few days.

No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for Rawalpindi Ring Road were required from 30 departments and agencies, out of which, 26 had been obtained and efforts were being made to get NOCs from four other departments.

He said that the Punjab government is making earnest efforts to kick off the construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRRP) as soon as possible.

He said, RRRP would change fate of the city as it's not only a project of road which would help resolve traffic issues of the city but it would prove a game changer which would give a new look to the city and boost business activities in the region.

He said, RRRP is a project conceived nearly two decade ago but construction work could not be started.

He said the Punjab government wants progress on the project to ease traffic in central parts of the city. The commissioner said that the future of the city was associated with the project.

The Commissioner further said Punjab government wanted to launch the project as soon as possible to boost business activities in the region and end traffic congestion problem on the city roads.

He said, modern Economic Zones would be developed under RRRP and the Punjab government would encourage the industrialists and provide all possible facilities to the investors under the project.

He said, the Ring Road would set a new horizon for the development of Rawalpindi city and it would pave the way for the development of the city in the southwest.

The long awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, a scheme that is harbinger of a new era of development and prosperity in the region, is going to be launched soon as all arrangements are being finalized, he added.

A dry port equipped with modern facilities, a state of the art hospital and an international expo centre along with the establishment of fruit and vegetable wholesale markets, goods and public transport terminals and cattle markets would be part of the project.

Education and health zones will include a hospital, colleges and universities, while recreational zones will boost tourism along with the establishment of a modern theme park.

Ring Road is a much needed project for the twin cities as the citizens face difficulties on daily basis due to traffic gridlocks at several roads including Rawalpindi city's main artery, Murree Road.

