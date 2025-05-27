APRNS thanks Punjab Govt for restoring IPL ads policy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The All Pakistan Regional Newspapers Society (APRNS) on Tuesday thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Uzma Bukhari for accepting the long-standing demand of APRNS and restoring the previous policy of IPL advertisements in Punjab.

APRNS founder President Ghulam Murtaza Jatt also lauded Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani and Director General Public Relations Punjab Ghulam Sagheer Shahid for playing their role in that regard.

By restoring the old policy, the provincial government had affirmed the importance of regional and local newspapers, he added.