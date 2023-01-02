UrduPoint.com

APRSAF Space Education Seminar 2023 To Be Held In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

APRSAF Space Education Seminar 2023 to be held in February

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in collaboration with the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), Institute of Space Technology have planned to organize APRSAF Space education Seminar 2023 in the month of February.

Educators, science teachers and school administrations can attend the seminar which would be held on February 01 while the last date for registration of the participants is January 20.

Space Education and Awareness Drive, SUPARCO in collaboration with Space Education for All Working Group, JAXA and National Center for GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) are bringing a brilliant opportunity for educators, teachers, curriculum developers and anyone involved in space science teaching and outreach 'APRSAF Space Education Seminar'.

The intending participants can register free of cost to participate in the seminar through the web link: https://forms.gle/KQa8rpjWLzpHTkzXA.

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) was established realizing the importance of Space Science and Technology applications for sustainable national development.

Being the National Space Agency of Pakistan, SUPARCO is mandated to conduct research and development work in the field of space science, technology and its applications for peaceful purposes and socio-economic uplift of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Japan January February All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati ..

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati in Tweets case

13 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in op ..

Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in opening session of 2nd Test

1 hour ago
 PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless stateme ..

PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless statements: Kaira

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation ..

Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation of flood-hit infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.