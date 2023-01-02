APRSAF Space Education Seminar 2023 to be held in February

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in collaboration with the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), Institute of Space Technology have planned to organize APRSAF Space education Seminar 2023 in the month of February.

Educators, science teachers and school administrations can attend the seminar which would be held on February 01 while the last date for registration of the participants is January 20.

Space Education and Awareness Drive, SUPARCO in collaboration with Space Education for All Working Group, JAXA and National Center for GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) are bringing a brilliant opportunity for educators, teachers, curriculum developers and anyone involved in space science teaching and outreach 'APRSAF Space Education Seminar'.

The intending participants can register free of cost to participate in the seminar through the web link: https://forms.gle/KQa8rpjWLzpHTkzXA.

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) was established realizing the importance of Space Science and Technology applications for sustainable national development.

Being the National Space Agency of Pakistan, SUPARCO is mandated to conduct research and development work in the field of space science, technology and its applications for peaceful purposes and socio-economic uplift of the country.