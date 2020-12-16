UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APS Attack: Nation Observes 6th Anniversary Of The Martyred Children

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:31 AM

APS attack: Nation observes 6th anniversary of the martyred children

Terrorists in blatant act of terrorism entered into the APS school premises and martyred 149 children and staff members on Dec 16th, 2014.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2020) The 6th anniversary of the martyrdom of 149 students and staff members in Army Public School (APS) is being observed today.

The terrorists in blatant act of terrorism entered the school premises and martyred 149 students and staff members during attack on Arm Public School on Dec 16, 2014.

The government soon after the tragic incident chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

A number of activities and functions will be held across the country to remember the sacrifices of innocent children.

The attack not just shook the entire country but was condemned by people and countries across the world.

Yesterday, on the evening of the anniversary, parents of martyred children held a candlelit vigil inside and outside the APS premises.

Related Topics

Attack World Army From Government

Recent Stories

Education Minister Mr. Shafqat Mehmood attends ‘ ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Mass Kidnapping of Schoolchildren ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates expands its global network with restart o ..

16 minutes ago

UAE condemns Kabul terror attacks

20 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 105 lives across the country durin ..

21 minutes ago

TEVTA launches second phase of eLearning courses u ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.