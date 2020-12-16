APS attack: Nation observes 6th anniversary of the martyred children

(@fidahassanain)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2020) The 6th anniversary of the martyrdom of 149 students and staff members in Army Public School (APS) is being observed today.

The terrorists in blatant act of terrorism entered the school premises and martyred 149 students and staff members during attack on Arm Public School on Dec 16, 2014.

The government soon after the tragic incident chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

A number of activities and functions will be held across the country to remember the sacrifices of innocent children.

The attack not just shook the entire country but was condemned by people and countries across the world.

Yesterday, on the evening of the anniversary, parents of martyred children held a candlelit vigil inside and outside the APS premises.