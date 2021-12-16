APS attack united entire nation: Governor Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in his message on the seventh anniversary of the terrorist attack on Peshawar's Army Public school said the horrific incident united the entire nation and that was why today the nation was standing firm and committed to fight terrorism and extremism.

"Today, we reaffirm our commitment to a secure state and a prosperous future for the people of the country", said Imran Ismail.