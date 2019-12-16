UrduPoint.com
APS Incident Aggrieved The Entire Nation: Governor

Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:31 PM

APS incident aggrieved the entire nation: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman said the entire nation grieves over one of the most tragic incidents of terrorists' attack on Army Public school (APS) on December 16th, 2014.

In his massage on the fifth anniversary of APS attack on Monday, the Governor said they salute patience of parents who lost their beloved children in that terrible act of terrorism.

He said the incident of APS proved that even our innocent children rendered sacrifice in war against terror.

These little heroes are our pride and the nation would never forget what they did for the casus of nation, he said.

