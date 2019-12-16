UrduPoint.com
APS Incident Martyrs Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

APS incident martyrs remembered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry has said that the martyrs of APS incident of 2014 have paved way for bringing peace to the country.

Addressing a function at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Satellite Town here today to remember Shuhada-e-APS, he said teachers need to play their role in character building of their students.

He said discipline was important in making the students a useful member of the society.

The minister said the APS incident was the most brutal act of terrorism and no words were enough to condemn this kind of barbarism.

Students of various government schools presented tableaus to commemorate the sacrifices of martyrs of APS incident. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed was also present at the occasion.

