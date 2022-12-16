APS Martyrs' Day - a reminder for nation to be one voice against terrorism: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said December 16, when terrorists committed barbarity against the children of Army Public school (APS) eight years ago, is a reminder for the entire nation to be one voice against terrorism.

"The Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Sharif said the day is to pay respect to the martyrs of APS tragedy and share the grief of their families.

"This day is a message to the whole world that Pakistan has made great sacrifices to eradicate terrorism," he said.

The prime minister vowed to continue fight against terrorism and extremism.

"Our fight against terrorism will continue with the same strong resolve and perseverance until the complete elimination of this menace," he said.