APS martyrs have lit flames of hope: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that the blood of martyrs of APS tragedy would not go in vain as their sacrifice had lit new flames of hope and enlightenment in the country.

During a meeting with the Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor's House here, he said Pakistan had the best armed forces in the world.

The Governor Punjab said the entire nation shared the grief of the families of the martyrs of the APS tragedy and the blood of the martyrs would never be wasted. He said that today the entire nation saluted the determination of these martyrs.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi discussed various issues including government initiatives to promote religious harmony and the role of religious scholars.

"Terrorists will be wiped out from Pakistan and India will not succeed in weakening Pakistan", he said, adding that Indian government did not digest Pakistan's development and stability.

Sarwar said Pakistan was the best exponent of promoting religious harmony in the country, adding that role of religious scholars in raising awareness about Coronavirus SOPs was commendable.

During the meeting, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said anti-peace forces including India did not want to see stability in Pakistan and they had always been conspiring against peace. He said Narendra Modi was the world's biggest terrorist and peace killer, adding that Pakistani forces had thwarted India's intentions in the past and would not allow India to succeed in the future.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan always talked of peace and the sacrifices made by Pakistan for the establishment of peace were unparalleled in the world.

He said since Narendra Modi came to power in India, peace in the region had been at stake.

Allama Ashrafi said, "No one should consider Pakistan's desire for peace as our weakness," adding that whoever conspired against peace, including India, would be met with a tit for tat response.

The Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony said the entire nation stood united with the Armed Forces of Pakistan.