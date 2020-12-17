UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APS Martyrs Have Lit Flames Of Hope: Chaudhry Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

APS martyrs have lit flames of hope: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that the blood of martyrs of APS tragedy would not go in vain as their sacrifice had lit new flames of hope and enlightenment in the country.

During a meeting with the Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor's House here, he said Pakistan had the best armed forces in the world.

The Governor Punjab said the entire nation shared the grief of the families of the martyrs of the APS tragedy and the blood of the martyrs would never be wasted. He said that today the entire nation saluted the determination of these martyrs.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi discussed various issues including government initiatives to promote religious harmony and the role of religious scholars.

"Terrorists will be wiped out from Pakistan and India will not succeed in weakening Pakistan", he said, adding that Indian government did not digest Pakistan's development and stability.

Sarwar said Pakistan was the best exponent of promoting religious harmony in the country, adding that role of religious scholars in raising awareness about Coronavirus SOPs was commendable.

During the meeting, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said anti-peace forces including India did not want to see stability in Pakistan and they had always been conspiring against peace. He said Narendra Modi was the world's biggest terrorist and peace killer, adding that Pakistani forces had thwarted India's intentions in the past and would not allow India to succeed in the future.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan always talked of peace and the sacrifices made by Pakistan for the establishment of peace were unparalleled in the world.

He said since Narendra Modi came to power in India, peace in the region had been at stake.

Allama Ashrafi said, "No one should consider Pakistan's desire for peace as our weakness," adding that whoever conspired against peace, including India, would be met with a tit for tat response.

The Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony said the entire nation stood united with the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Imran Khan Prime Minister World Governor Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Narendra Modi From Government Best Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

2 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

2 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

1 hour ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

1 hour ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.