APS Martyrs Paid Tribute

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:46 PM

The martyrs of Army Public School (APS), Peshawar were paid rich tribute during a ceremony, held at the Government MC Higher Secondary School Allama Iqbal Road, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The martyrs of Army Public School (APS), Peshawar were paid rich tribute during a ceremony, held at the Government MC Higher Secondary School Allama Iqbal Road, here on Friday.

The ceremony was presided over by Principal Rao Muhammad Iqbal. Educationists, teachers and a large number of students were present.

The principal said the martyrs of APS were the heroes of the nation. Their sacrifices would not go waste which united the Pakistani nation at a platform, he said.

He said that nations always remember their martyrs and their sacrifices.

The school children sung national songs especially written to pay tribute to martyred children.

Later, 'dua' was also offered for the departed souls.

