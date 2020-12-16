UrduPoint.com
APS Martyrs Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

APS martyrs remembered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts organized an event on Wednesday in the memory of the martyrs of the Army Pubic School (APS) Peshawar.

Member Punjab Assembly Seemabia Tahir, sharing her remarks on the occasion said, "We mourn with the mothers of the martyred students of APS and share their profound grief".

She saluted APS martyrs and said it was the worst tragic incident, adding the entire nation is united against terrorism.

Other speakers said it was a cowardly act and such actions would not decrease spirit of Pakistanis, rather they would fight the terrorists courageously.

They said Pakistan Army also deserved credit for eradicating terrorism from the country soil under the National Action Plan.

"We salute parents of the children who were martyred in the Peshawar tragedy and those who sent their children back to school and thwarted the nefarious intentions of the terrorists", they shared.

A special prayer was also offered for martyrs. Hundreds of people from different walks oflife attended the ceremony to pay homage to the Shauhda of Army Public School.

