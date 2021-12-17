APS martyrs remembered

In the memory of martyred of Army Public School Peshawar (APS), different ceremonies were held across all the campuses of Gomal University on Friday to pay tributes to martyrs of APS

Addressing the participants of the event held at the Nawab Allah Nawaz Law College of Gomal University at City Campus, Principal of the College, Noman Gul said that terrorists cannot break the resilience of the nation through such cowardice attacks.

In another ceremony organized by the Directorate of Societies at Main Campus, speakers paid tributes to the martyrs of APS by offering special prayers and lighting candles at Allah Chowk of the University.