APS martyrs remembered; special prays offered

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) ::The district administration Wednesday observed the 6th anniversary of Army Public school martyrs here at Jirga Hall and paid tribute to the martyrs and survivors of the barbaric incident of terrorism.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dir lower Saadat Hassan, Additional deputy commissioner (Admin) Dir Omer Ishfaq Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Younas Khan, Maulana Azizul Haq district Khateeb, Muhammad Rahaman Haqani, Maulana Nabi Shah and other religious scholars, media persons and civil socity.

The ceremony started with special prayers offered for the departed souls of the incident and peace and prosperity of the country.

The DC said on the occasion that entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families and condemned this inhuman act. He stated that APS tragedy united the nation against terrorism.