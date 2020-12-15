APS martyrs sacrifice would not go waste: NA speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :National Assembly, Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said the scarifies of innocent children of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar would not go waste and the scourge of terrorism and extremism would be rooted out from the society.

December 16 reminded us the tragic and barbarous acts of extremists and terrorists who killed innocent children and teachers in APS, Peshawar for their nefarious designs, he expressed these views on commemoration of the tragic incident of December, 16, 2014 when more than 100 children and teacher were martyred.

The speaker said such barbarity and cruelty is unprecedented as no religion allows killing humanity.

Asad Qaiser said Pakistani nation and leadership took a clear and categorical decision for an indiscriminate action against terrorists after the APS incident.

He said Pakistani Nation was matchless in bravery and resoluteness and would emerge as victorious and prosperous at the end of the day.

He noted that Pakistani nation would always stand with the bereaved families and would continue to share their inexpressible grieve.

The Armed forces, with the support of nation, he said have achieved peace and harmony in the country through Zarb-e-Azab operations. He mentioned that the way our armed forces tackled scourge of terrorism and extremism had been acclaimed worldwide.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also expressed his deep grief over the sad incident.

He said that the people of Pakistan were resilient and has withstood the hardest times. He expressed his optimism that with the concerted efforts of the government and the Armed forces, the scourge of terrorism would be exterminated forever.