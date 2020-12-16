UrduPoint.com
APS Massacre Anniversary Reopens Wounds Of Entire Nation: Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:45 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the sixth anniversary of Army Public School (APS), Peshawar martyrs, being observed on Wednesday, has reopened the old wounds of entire nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the sixth anniversary of Army Public school (APS), Peshawar martyrs, being observed on Wednesday, has reopened the old wounds of entire nation. In a series of tweets, he urged the nation to reiterate its firm resolve and commitment not to let successes achieved against terrorism should not go waste.

He said terrorists had inflicted unforgettable miseries over the entire nation by massacring innocent children, teachers and staff of APS.

Armed forces, law enforcement agencies and above all, the people have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism, he said adding that all and sundry should pay tribute to the martyrs of war against terrorism. He prayed Almighty Allah to place the departed souls of APS martyrs high place in Jannah and rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

