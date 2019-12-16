UrduPoint.com
APS Massacre Cannot Be Forgotten: Army Chief

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 12:36 PM

APS massacre cannot be forgotten: Army chief

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Army Public school (APS) tragedy can not be forgotten and five terrorists involved in this massacre have been executed.Army chief said in his message " we salute martyrs and their families .

Nation travelled a long journey to defeat terrorism. We will move forward in unison for peace and security of Pakistan.Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said we defeated terrorists and weeded out scourge of terrorism. We being a nation will defeat terrorism.

