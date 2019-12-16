APS massacre will be remembered for ever: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal minister for Aviation has said that Army Public School (APS) incident will be remembered forever."Pakistani nation is united for peace and security and will root out extremism and terrorism", said Ghulam Sarwar.

He further maintained that terrorists have attacked on school on December 16, 2014 to extinguish candles of knowledge however nation was not demoralized .Blood of 144 students and teachers had laid foundation of forceful operation against terrorists.He further said that since five years have passed but we have not forgotten that day.

This was bad day which made every Pakistani shedding tears.