APS Peshawar martyrs remembered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Private Institutions organized a commemorative event for the martyrs of Army Public school, Peshawar, at Hyderabad club here on Friday.

On the occasion, the students also staged tableau to highlight the adverse effects of violence and corporal punishment on the students.

Director General Muhammad Afzal said the Directorate was running a campaign in around 14,000 private schools in the province to sensitize the teachers against physical punishment.

He acknowledged that his office often received complaints about such forms of punishment.

"We can't tolerate violence against children at schools," he underlined.

He also underscored the need of installing the CCTV cameras in the schools to curb the practice of different forms of punishment.

Afzal emphasized on the need of taking special care of children during recess and off time.

The education officer Nusrat Parveen Sahito, Rafia Mallah and others also expressed their views at the event.

The speakers paid tribute to the martyrs of the APS and expressed solidarity with their families.