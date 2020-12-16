UrduPoint.com
APS Peshawar Martyrs Set Unprecedented Example Of Bravery: Additional IG South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:06 PM

APS Peshawar martyrs set unprecedented example of bravery: Additional IG South Punjab

Additional Inspector General police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal Wednesday paid rich tribute to martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar and pledged speed up war against anti-country elements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal Wednesday paid rich tribute to martyrs of Army Public school Peshawar and pledged speed up war against anti-country elements.

In his message on APS anniversary, he said the martyr students and teachers of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar set an unprecedented example of bravery.

He said the coward enemy had tried it's unsuccessful effort to break the courage of nation by hitting innocent kids.

He said the APS Peshawar incident has united the nation on one platform against terrorism.

Zafar Iqbal said the security forces including police have rendered matchless sacrifices against war on terror.

He said APS Peshawar anniversary gave us the message of struggle to maintaining peace and unity.

