APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz: A proud son of Pakistan with indomitable courage wins laurels

Ahmad Nawaz, a brave son of Peshawar, who survived APS massacre on December 16, 2014, has made headlines when he was elected the youngest President of the prestigious Oxford University’s Union with a history going back to 1825.

Born at the resident of Muhammad Nawaz at Peshawar, Ahmad had received multiple bullets wounds including arms and chest at APS attack that claimed lives of around 150 students and teachers including its Principal Tahira Qazi.

Ahmad Nawaz, who remained student of Philosophy and Theology from Lady Margaret Hall of the Oxford University, had secured 517 votes against Anjali Ramanathan 422 votes and Rachel Ojo 187 votes.

“Ahmad Nawaz is a symbol of indomitable courage, willpower and brave son of Pakistan. His success in the oxford university’s union election showed that every goal can be achieved with a strong determination, belief in own abilities and willpower,’ said Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan while talking to APP.

Despite brutal killing of his younger brother Haris Nawaz in the APS’s horrific incident, he said the 23-years-old Peshawari son had stood up and continued his inspirational journey fueled by great mental strength and character, which led to his great achievement in a young age.

Following appeal of his father Muhammad Nawaz, the critically injured Ahmad was shifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, London by the then Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on February 12, 2015.

The then PMLN Government had also provided Rs 30.6 million to his father for abroad treatment of his son.

Following successful surgeries at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and later at London based hospital, Ahmad’s obtained admission at historic Oxford University and quickly made his mark.

In history, it has only had two Pakistani presidents, one being the late Benazir Bhutto and the second now being Nawaz.

The death of his brother was one of the strongest forms of motivation for Ahmad to try and spread awareness against extremism, terrorism and prevent similar occurrences from happening.

Ahmad was recognized by then UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who appointed him a ‘Point of Light’ in 2019.

She commented on his work in a letter saying: “The work that you do to educate young people against extremism and radicalisation is invaluable – and the fact that it comes from your own experience is testament to your incredible personal strength and resolve. Your appointment to the National Counter Extremism Advisory board demonstrates the positive impact of your work. You should feel tremendously proud and I wish you the very best with your continued endeavors.”

His response to this letter was: “I am deeply honored to be recognized as a ‘Point of Light’ by the UK Prime Minister. It has propelled me to do more of the positive work that I do for the society. I would like to encourage other young people to do the same in order to have a society free of extremism and violence.”

Ambassador Manzoor, who served as Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan at UK said Ahmad Nawaz has earned great name for Pakistan and set a unique example of indomitable courage, willpower and determination not only for the entire youth of Pakistan but also abroad.

He said “we need to focus on character of our students in educational institutions so that they can meet any challenge.”

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, member provincial assembly said election of Ahmad Nawaz as President of the Oxford’s university union was a great honour for Pakistan especially for Peshawar, adding Ahmad was a role model for students of Pakistan.

He said his spirited courage showed that everything could be achieved in life if someone’s his a willpower, motivation, belief in own abilities and stick to his goals.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan said that Nawaz’s historic win had impressed people of all walks of life in Pakistan and oversees.

He said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also deserved credit and appreciation for providing a substantial financial assistance to the tune of over Rs30.6 million for treatment of Ahmad’s and issued passports to his family to accompany him in London on emergency basis, thus saving his life.

He said Ahmad’s success showed that Pakistanis was a strong nation and can come out of every difficult situation.

He expressed the hope that Ahmad Nawaz would continue earned name for himself and country in future.

APP/fam