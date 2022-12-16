APS survivor shines internationally despite horrific terror attack eight year ago

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The survivor of the horrific attack on the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar eight years ago has inspired many due to his indomitable courage, willpower, and professional commitment by earning a great name for the country.

Ahmad Nawaz, a brave son of Peshawar, who survived the APS massacre on December 16, 2014, has inspired many after becoming the youngest President of the prestigious Oxford University's Union.

Ahmad Nawaz, who received multiple bullet wounds during a horrific terrorist attack that claimed the lives of around 150 students and teachers including its principal Tahira Qazi, has recently won the Oxford University's Union election after defeating his two opponents. Ahmad Nawaz's brother Haris Nawaz was also killed in the deadly attack.

Ahmad Nawaz, who is a second-year Philosophy and Theology student from Lady Margaret Hall of Oxford University, has secured 517 votes against Anjali Ramanathan's 422 votes and Rachel Ojo's 187 votes.

"Ahmad Nawaz is a symbol of indomitable courage, willpower, and brave son of Pakistan. His success in the oxford university's union election showed that every goal can be achieved with a strong determination, belief in own abilities and willpower,' said Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan while talking to APP.

Despite the brutal killing of his younger brother Haris Nawaz in the APS's horrific incident, he said the 23-years-old had stood up and continued his inspirational journey fueled by great mental strength and character, which led to his great achievement at a very young age.

Following an appeal from his father Muhammad Nawaz, the critically injured Ahmad was shifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, London by the then Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on February 12, 2015.

The then PML-N government had also provided Rs 30.6 million to his father for his son's treatment abroad.

Following successful surgeries at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and London-based hospital, Ahmad obtained admission at historic Oxford University where he presently studies Philosophy and Theology.

Ambassador Manzoor, who served as Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan in the UK, said Ahmad has earned a great name for Pakistan and set a unique example of indomitable courage, willpower, and determination.

He said: "we need to focus on the character of our students in educational institutions so that they can meet any challenge." Ikhtiar Wali Khan, a member provincial assembly said the election of Ahmad Nawaz as President of Oxford's university union was a great honour for Pakistan, especially for Peshawar. Ahmad was a role model for the students of Pakistan.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan said that Nawaz's historic win had impressed people from all walks of life in Pakistan and overseas.

He said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also deserved credit and appreciation for providing substantial financial assistance to the tune of over Rs30.6 million for the treatment of Ahmad and issued passports to his family to accompany him in London on an emergency basis, thus saving his life.

He said Ahmad's success showed that Pakistanis were a strong nation and can come out of every difficult situation.

He expressed the hope that Ahmad Nawaz would fulfill his new assignment to the best of his abilities and in a professional way.