APS tragedy; a black day of history

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of Human Rights and Minority Affairs in Punjab, Mahendra Pall Singh said the tragic incident of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar on December 16, 2014, was remembered as a black day in the history of the country.

While talking to APP here on Thursday he said martyrs of APS gave a strong message that the country was facing war on terrorism but no one could challenge their sacrifices for peace and to defeat their determination against any nefarious designs to damage their homeland.

He said Pakistan was badly affected by terrorism but always work for peace and stability in the region as well as in the world.

Pall said that the APS incident was the worst example of terrorism.

Pall added that islam was the religion of peace, love and harmony, and disseminated message of love and equality around the globe.