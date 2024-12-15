Open Menu

APS Tragedy Inflicted Wounds On Hearts Of Nation: Former Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM

APS tragedy inflicted wounds on hearts of nation: former governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) South Punjab President and former governor Punjab Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the families of the martyrs on the 10th anniversary of the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar tragedy.

Speaking about the harrowing incident of December 16, 2014 on Sunday, he termed it one of the darkest days in Pakistan's history, which will forever remain etched in the nation’s memory. He lamented the inhuman brutality of the attack, in which ruthless terrorists targeted innocent children, teachers, and staff at APS, resulting in the martyrdom of 132 children and 17 others.

“This tragedy inflicted wounds on the heart of the nation that time cannot heal,” he said. “The terrorists not only stole the precious lives of our children but also left their parents with an unbearable grief that words cannot describe.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Army Governor Martyrs Shaheed Punjab December Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

13 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

1 day ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

1 day ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

1 day ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 day ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan