APS Tragedy; nation united against terrorism: Chief Minister Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said the tragedy of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar has united the nation against terrorism while peace was restored as a result of the sacrifices of martyrs in country.

In his massage issued here on the completion of six year of tragedy of APS, he said we paid homage to the innocent martyrs of APS and saluted their families saying the day of December 16 would always be remembered as the darkest day.

"The nation has made great sacrifices for restoration of peace, while we are living peacefully in the country due to numerous sacrifices of security forces and the nation", he said.

Chief Minister Balochistan said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with security forces to eradicate terrorism from the country.