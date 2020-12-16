UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APS Tragedy Reminds Commitment To Spread Education Instead Of Extremism: Dr Yasmin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:03 PM

APS tragedy reminds commitment to spread education instead of extremism: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that 16th December tragedy reminded to pledge commitment to spread education and knowledge instead of extremism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that 16th December tragedy reminded to pledge commitment to spread education and knowledge instead of extremism.

In a statement issued to remember the martyrs of APS tragedy, she said that education was priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

She said that even after so many years, terrorists were being condemned whereas children and teachers were being remembered with respect and admiration everywhere.

She said the nation would always remember the children and teachers who lost their lives that day to a ghastly terrorist attack. She said these children and teachers would always be etched on the memory of the nation and terrorists could never defeat the courage of this nation. She said that the sacrifices of martyrs shall not go in vain they would remain in nation's memories forever.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab December Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner imposes section 144 to maintai ..

2 minutes ago

Telegram Reports Failures in Europe, Middle East, ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Court Orders Removal of Online Content Defa ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Condemns Kidnappings at School in Nigeria's ..

3 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed inaugurates AGMC’s new Duba ..

21 minutes ago

TRA, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Qureos agree to trai ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.