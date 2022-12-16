UrduPoint.com

APS Tragedy Still Fresh In Our Hearts: Ziaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 09:44 PM

APS tragedy still fresh in our hearts: Ziaullah

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday said that the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar massacre was a sad event in the country's history, adding "the martyrdom of APS students and teachers will always be remembered".

He said that the grief over loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack on APS, on this day in 2014, "is still fresh in our hearts and will remain this way forever".

He further said that the innocent children of the APS laid the foundation of lasting peace in the country by sacrificing their lives and "the martyrdom of these innocents united the entire nation, government and institutions against the enemy".

He said that the entire nation saluted the determination and courage of the families of APS martyrs.

