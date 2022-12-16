UrduPoint.com

APS Tragedy Still Saddens Nation, Says Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 09:55 PM

APS tragedy still saddens nation, says Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani

The brutal massacre of the innocent children of Army Public School, Peshawar continues to sadden the entire nation despite the passage of eight years, said Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The brutal massacre of the innocent children of Army Public School, Peshawar continues to sadden the entire nation despite the passage of eight years, said Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani.

In his message on the anniversary of the Army Public school tragedy, the chairman said the wounds of the tragic incident were still fresh in nations' mind.

He said that the great sacrifices of the martyred children gave new courage and determination to the nation.

Pakistan's armed forces and civil security agencies had taken action against the terrorists involved in this tragedy, he said.

Senate chairman said that the Pakistani nation would always remember the sacrifices of APS martyrs and their families.

The eternal sacrifice of innocent martyrs would not go in vain, he vowed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Quran Khawani held for APS martyrs

Quran Khawani held for APS martyrs

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan not to tolerate TTP's cross-border terror ..

Pakistan not to tolerate TTP's cross-border terrorism; reserves right for direct ..

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz brought entire nation together in aftermath ..

Nawaz brought entire nation together in aftermath of APS tragedy: Muqam

6 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie Steps Down as UN Refugee Agency's S ..

Angelina Jolie Steps Down as UN Refugee Agency's Special Envoy - Statement

6 minutes ago
 US Provides 'Significant' Aid to Afghanistan to Ad ..

US Provides 'Significant' Aid to Afghanistan to Advance Its Interests, Values - ..

6 minutes ago
 Police to continue cooperation with ABAD: IGP Sind ..

Police to continue cooperation with ABAD: IGP Sindh

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.