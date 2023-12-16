Open Menu

APS Tragedy Strengthened Determination Of Nation Against Terrorism: Caretaker PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 16, 2023 | 03:13 PM

Anwwar-ul-Haq Kakar says nine years ago, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to undermine the morale of this nation in the war against terrorism.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said the tragic incident of Army Public school Peshawar has strengthened the determination of our nation against terrorism.

In his message on the 9th anniversary of the APS tragedy, Anwwar-ul-Haq Kakar said nine years ago, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to undermine the morale of this nation in the war against terrorism. It was a tragedy that moistened the eyes of the whole world.

The Prime Minister said the sympathies of the entire nation are with the parents whose children made a great sacrifice in this tragedy.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said Principal Army Public School Shaheed Tahira Qazi and other teachers stood in front of these beasts as a rock wall to protect their students, and sacrificed their lives.

The Prime Minister said cowardarly terrorists can never defeat this nation where fearless people like Shaheed Tahira Qazi and Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan do not even care about their lives to save others.

The Prime Minister said the nation has won the war on terror and foiled all the tactics of the enemy to spread mischief and chaos in the country.

He the entire nation is proud of its great martyrs and their families.

Anwwar-ul-Haq Kakar said the nation is surely saddened by the memory of the Army Public School tragedy, but it is stronger than ever and united against this menace.

He said the Pakistani nation stands by its security forces until all the miscreants are brought to justice.

The Prime Minister said the nation pays tribute to all the personnel of the security forces, including the police, rangers and Pak Army, who hunted down the terrorists from their hideouts and brought them to their end after this tragedy.

The Prime Minister said his clear message to the terrorists and the enemy of Pakistan's peace is that the Pakistani nation is united.

