Open Menu

APS Tragedy Strengthened Nation’s Resolve Against Terrorism: Danyal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 01:10 PM

APS tragedy strengthened nation’s resolve against terrorism: Danyal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, said on Monday that the Army Public school (APS) tragedy on December 16, 2014, united the nation against terrorism and the sacrifices of the innocent children and staff will be remembered forever.

In his message on the 10th anniversary of the tragic APS Peshawar incident, Danyal Chaudhry paid tribute to the martyrs, calling December 16 a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history when terrorists targeted innocent lives, disgracing humanity.

He added that the day serves as a reminder to reinforce our commitment to eliminating terrorism and building a peaceful Pakistan.

The parliamentary secretary emphasized that the terrorists' conspiracies were foiled by the nation's unity and resolve, setting an example of national solidarity.

Barrister Danyal Chaudhry reiterated the nation's commitment to remembering the sacrifices of the martyrs and working towards making Pakistan a cradle of peace and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed December Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

1 hour ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 days ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

2 days ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan