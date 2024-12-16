APS tragedy strengthened nation’s resolve against terrorism: Danyal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, said on Monday that the Army Public school (APS) tragedy on December 16, 2014, united the nation against terrorism and the sacrifices of the innocent children and staff will be remembered forever.

In his message on the 10th anniversary of the tragic APS Peshawar incident, Danyal Chaudhry paid tribute to the martyrs, calling December 16 a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history when terrorists targeted innocent lives, disgracing humanity.

He added that the day serves as a reminder to reinforce our commitment to eliminating terrorism and building a peaceful Pakistan.

The parliamentary secretary emphasized that the terrorists' conspiracies were foiled by the nation's unity and resolve, setting an example of national solidarity.

Barrister Danyal Chaudhry reiterated the nation's commitment to remembering the sacrifices of the martyrs and working towards making Pakistan a cradle of peace and development.