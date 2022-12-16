APS tragedy united nation against menace of terrorism: Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam here Friday said that horrific terror attack on the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar eight years ago had united the entire nation against menace of tourism

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam here Friday said that horrific terror attack on the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar eight years ago had united the entire nation against menace of tourism.

He said the massacre of over 150 innocent students and teachers at APS had exposed the brutality and barbaric acts of the enemy.

Addressing the party workers convention at Charbagh Swat, he said soon after the brutal terror incident, the then Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had rushed to Peshawar and united all the religious and political forces against terrorism. He said Nawaz Sharif had convened an important meeting of the All Parties Conference and formulated an inclusive national action plan (NAP) to wipe out terrorism.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Nawaz Sharif government took decisive action against terrorists and established durable peace in the country including KP and Karachi. He said the people of Swat have faced all difficult situation with bravery and steadfastness and gave every sacrifice for their motherland. He reiterated to render all kind of sacrifices for Pakistan.

Commenting on the existing situation, Engr Amir Muqam said the incompetent rulers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have failed to deliver and address the people problems in their nine years long rule. He said that Imran Khan's corrupt practices and lies based politics were exposed in Tosha Khana and PTI foreign funding cases. Imran Khan has tried to drag the state institutions into politics and leveled baseless allegations against political opponents and leadership of the national institutions besides defame Pakistanis abroad, he expressed.

He said that the KP government employees were protesting for allowances and payment of salaries while the taxpayers money was wasted on the flopped long march of Imran Khan.

Muqam alleged that all the thieves including those of Tosha Khana, flour, sugar, billion trees project, bus rapid transit and sewing machines would be held accountable for their corruption.

He said that CM KP had made a tall claim to dissolve the provincial assembly on the orders of Imran Khan but now he was reluctant to sign the dissolution paper. He said the general election would be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if KP assembly was dissolved.

Muqam said that the acquittal of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Avanfield Refence, Interior Minister Sananaullah Khan in narcotics case and Daily Mail apology to the Prime Minister showed that all these politically motivated cases were registered in a bid to harm PML-N. He said the country would have been bankrupted and defaulted today if the Imran Khan government continued for few more days.

He said Imran Khan has destroyed the economy and social values besides depriving the country from devolopment. Due to Imran government's wrong economic and fiscal policies, he said that the value of Dollar against rupee and price hike were significantly increased in the country. He claimed that Imran Khan was known for hallow slogans and fake promises as he neither honored the promise of construction of 5 million houses nor provided one million jobs to youth.

Instead to focusing on rehabilitation of over 30 million floods victims, he said Imran Khan had concentrated on his long march and agitation politics and left floods affectees alone. Besides all the flood affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood hit Swat and inspected relief and rescue operations here.

The Advisor said that Nawaz Sharif had made Pakistan an atomic power, established network of motorways, added 12,000MW electricity to national grid and stabilized the national economy. He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were fed up with the lies and accusation politics of Imran Khan and pinned high expectations from PML-N. The PML-N is the only party that can take the country out of existing challenges and resolve people's problems, he added.