Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 03:08 PM

APS tragedy united nation against terrorism: Prime Minister Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday said the tragedy of Army Public School (APS) has united the entire nation against terrorism and the supreme sacrifices of innocent students and their teachers had paved the way towards durable peace in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday said the tragedy of Army Public school (APS) has united the entire nation against terrorism and the supreme sacrifices of innocent students and their teachers had paved the way towards durable peace in the country.

Addressing a function after inaugurating Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here, the Prime Minister said the matchless sacrifices of innocent students and teachers have united the entire nation against menace of terrorism and held their sacrifices in high esteem on their sixth martyrdom anniversary observed today.

The Prime Minister along with others participants observed one minute silence as mark of respect for all martyrs of APS and offered Fateha on this occasion.

The Prime Minister said he feel the pain of families of the victims of APS and expressed solidarity with them.

He said 16th December had become a turning point in the national history of Pakistan, uniting the entire nation to defeat terrorism.

