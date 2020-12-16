APS tragedy united nation against terrorism: CM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs of horrific tragedy of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar occurred on December 16,2014, saying, the incident had united nation against terrorism.

In his message in connection with the anniversary of the tragedy, the chief minister said December 16 would be remembered as a black day in the history of the country.

He said due to the efforts and sacrifices of our brave forces and security agencies, the backs of terrorists had been broken in Pakistan today.

He said "today is a day to pay tribute to these innocent martyrs of the tragedy and express sympathy to their grieving parents." Today was also a day to reaffirm the national commitment against terrorism, the chief minister maintained.

He said the nation would always remember the eternal sacrifice of these innocents.