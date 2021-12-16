APS tragedy united nation against terrorism: Barrister Saif

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyred students of the Army Public School ( APS) tragedy that strengthened the resolve of the nation to fight and eliminate terrorism from the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyred students of the Army Public school ( APS) tragedy that strengthened the resolve of the nation to fight and eliminate terrorism from the country.

In a message on the seventh anniversary of the APS tragedy, he said that the wounds of this tragic incident are still fresh and the nation will not forget their great sacrifices.

He said that blood of APS martyrs gives us unity to make the country safe and peaceful for future generations.

" We defeated terrorism because of this unity", he said.

Barrister Saif said that the whole nation united against terrorism due to their sacrifices, adding, the martyred children and their teachers are heroes of the nation.

He said that today we renew our pledge not to allow terrorism to flourish again on our soil.