UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APS Tragedy Unites Nation Against Terrorism: National Assembly Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:46 PM

APS tragedy unites nation against terrorism: National Assembly speaker

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said the tragedy of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar united the nation against the menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said the tragedy of the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar united the nation against the menace of terrorism.

In a message, he said the children martyred in the tragedy of the APS and sacrifices of the parents would be remembered for all times to come.

The day of December 16, 2016 would always be remembered as a "dark day", he added.

The murder of more than 132 children and teachers in this sad incident shook the whole world, he said adding the message left by the little children for every Pakistani was to stand up against terrorism.

Despite the passage of five years, the pain of the parents was still fresh and the whole nation shared their grief, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder National Assembly Peshawar World Army December 2016 All Sad

Recent Stories

Tribunal for ex-British Cycling doctor adjourned o ..

2 minutes ago

Zimbabwean Vice President's Wife Charged With Tryi ..

2 minutes ago

50 % Americans say Trump should be impeached and r ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Issued 12% More Visas to Russians Over Past ..

5 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive Kicks off in Jaffarabad

5 minutes ago

Nation not to forget tragedy of APS: Chairman Sena ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.