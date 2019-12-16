APS tragedy unites nation against terrorism: National Assembly speaker

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said the tragedy of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar united the nation against the menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) : National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said the tragedy of the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar united the nation against the menace of terrorism.

In a message, he said the children martyred in the tragedy of the APS and sacrifices of the parents would be remembered for all times to come.

The day of December 16, 2016 would always be remembered as a "dark day", he added.

The murder of more than 132 children and teachers in this sad incident shook the whole world, he said adding the message left by the little children for every Pakistani was to stand up against terrorism.

Despite the passage of five years, the pain of the parents was still fresh and the whole nation shared their grief, he added.