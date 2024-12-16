APS Victims Remembered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Divisional Public school (DPS) on Monday organized a ceremony to commemorate the tragic Army Public School (APS) Peshawar incident.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim was the chief guest, whereas the principal presided over the ceremony.
Addressing the ceremony, the DC said the APS incident was a tragic incident in Pakistan's history which could not be forgotten. Schoolchildren held a candlelit vigil, a walk, tableaus and sang national songs to pay homage to the martyrs of APS Peshawar. Parents were also present in the ceremony.
