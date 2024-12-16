Open Menu

APS Victims Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM

APS victims remembered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Divisional Public school (DPS) on Monday organized a ceremony to commemorate the tragic Army Public School (APS) Peshawar incident.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim was the chief guest, whereas the principal presided over the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the DC said the APS incident was a tragic incident in Pakistan's history which could not be forgotten. Schoolchildren held a candlelit vigil, a walk, tableaus and sang national songs to pay homage to the martyrs of APS Peshawar. Parents were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

10 seconds ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

58 seconds ago
 ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

12 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community De ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai

12 minutes ago
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations betwee ..

Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structu ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM

13 minutes ago
 Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off F ..

Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1

13 minutes ago
 'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regiona ..

'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media

13 minutes ago
 RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across mult ..

RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan