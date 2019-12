Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that Army Public School (APS) tragedy was the worst and painful incident in the recent history

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that Army Public school (APS) tragedy was the worst and painful incident in the recent history.

He said this during a ceremony held in the main Mosque of Chief Minister's office on the fifth anniversary of APS Peshawar tragedy which was attended by Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hasan Shah, who also led the prayers for the martyrs.

The chief minister said wounds of APS Peshawar were still alive as innocent children and their teachers were mercilessly butchered.

The nation fully share the pain of bereaved heirs, he added.

Usman Buzdar said APS Peshawar carnage united the nation in war against terrorism and memories of this tragedy would forever remain alive.

Assembly members Sanaullah Mastikhil, Ch. Shabaz Ahmad, officials of the CM Office, Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad and others attended the prayer ceremony.

APP/adh/zhr