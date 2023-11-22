Open Menu

APSEA Appeals Govt To Stop ALCR To Avoid Repercussions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Edible Oil Extraction Industry has urged the government to halt Axle Load Control Regime (ALCR) to avoid potential surge in foreign exchange in fuel prices.

Chairman All Pakistan Solvent Extractor's Association (APSEA), Mian Muhammad Ahmed said in a statement issued here on Wednesday that if it persisted with its 100 percent ALCR on motorways and highways, it might cause severe economic repercussions that could arise if the axle load control regime remained in effect.

The new axle load regime substantially diminishes the lifting capacity of each truck (by 40 percent on 22-wheelers and 100 percent on 10-wheelers). This reduction is anticipated to lead to a 50 to 60 percent raise in freight prices, he explained.

The implications of this surge in fuel costs are profound, particularly in the context of the Edible Oil Extraction Industry, he said and added that they had deep concern over the potential negative impact on industrial activities.

He emphasized the heightened cost of doing business and the inevitable rise in food inflation.

The Chairman APSEA warned that the reduction in truck lifting capacity would result in a substantial increase in freight expenses, representing a significant portion of total import costs. Additionally, it would lead to a two fold increase in the cost of freight for incoming oil seeds and meal, causing a projected rise of Rs. 12 to Rs. 14 per kilogram in edible oil prices and Rs. 8 to Rs. 10 per kilo in chicken prices, he added.

The APSEA appeals to the government to reconsider the 100 percent Axle Load Control Regime. The recent decision to enforce this regime without relaxation, effective from November 15, poses a serious threat to the economic stability of the Edible Oil Extraction Industry and related sectors,he concluded.

