APSMA Holds Ceremony To Mark Defence Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

APSMA holds ceremony to mark Defence Day

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :All Private school Management Association (APSMA), Mirpurkhas on Saturday organized an impressive ceremony to pay homage to the Martyrs of 1965 war. The Hero of 1965 war, Major ® Mirza Masroor Baig attended event as chief guest while President Tanzeem-e-Shudah afwaaj-e-pakistan Muhammad Yaseen Chohan, Muhammad Rasheed Mansoori, Farooq jameel Durani, Umer Farooq were guests of honor.

The president, APSMA, Faisal khan Zai, in his welcome address, said that main objective behind commemorating defence of Pakistan day was to create awareness among people particularly in youth about significance of remarkable day in the history of Pakistan which remind us matchless sacrifices rendered by soldiers of Pakistan Army.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief guest Major ® Mirza Masroor Baig paid a rich tribute to APSMA for organizing the impressive ceremony.

He said that 6th September was a highly remarkable day in the history of Pakistan, when Pakistan Army and Nation thwarted nefarious designs of India.

He emphasized upon youth to play a role for the supremacy of the country and work hard with true spirit of patriotism.

Students of different Schools and Colleges paid tribute by speeches and singing National songs.

At the end, shields and cash prizes were distributed among participants while India's Flag was set on fire.

