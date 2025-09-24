APSUP hosts roundtable session to explore revolutionary reforms in higher education sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) organized a roundtable conference, focusing to review future challenges, such as leadership and administrative crises and also to explore revolutionary reforms in the higher education sector.

The roundtable session was held at Quaid-i-Azam University, attended by Vice Chancellors, Rectors and their representatives from approximately thirty universities, both public and private. The session was chaired by Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University.

In his address, he emphasized the crucial role of private sector universities in expanding access to higher education nationwide.

He underscored that governance of the universities could be strengthened by including higher education stakeholders in the top decision-making forums of universities.

He further highlighted that universities needed to take priority measures to provide higher education opportunities in the rural areas of the country, especially to women.

The Rector Superior University Prof Dr Samira Rehman moderated the session and informed the attendees about the importance and objectives of the roundtable session.

Education experts observed that Pakistan’s governance system, particularly in the education sector, was outdated and did not align with the demands of the modern era.

They focused the need for a strong system of devolution to the grassroots level in order to resolve issues through public participation and to promote modern trends.

The roundtable participants expressed confidence that a new era of Pakistan’s development could begin only through effective administrative restructuring.

The participants agreed that, higher educational institutions should be autonomous and free from political interference so that independent decisions can be taken responsibly by the relevant experts.

The APSUP demands that regular representation of educational institutions be ensured at the provincial and government levels so that real problems could be solved instead of unilateral decisions.

Experts suggested that Pakistani universities should be allowed to establish overseas campuses, enabling them to play a more active role on the global stage.

APSAP also resolved to hold national-level sports competitions to promote sportsmanship, teamwork and character-building, with these values being practically demonstrated through games

The participants of the roundtable session also resolved to strengthen their role in addressing national and societal challenges through educational institutions, which serve as true agents of change.

They expressed hope that the upcoming Rectors’ Conference in December would prove to be a decisive milestone in shaping the future course of action.