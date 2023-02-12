APSUP & PAMI launches mission essar earthquake relief fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :In order to assist earthquakes-affected people in practical terms in south-eastern Türkiye and north-western Syria, the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) and the Pakistan Association of Private Medical & Dental Institutions (PAMI) have collectively launched Mission Essar Earthquake Fund.

Both the organisations have a humble tradition of standing with our brothers and sisters in need, be it here in Pakistan or in our brotherly Muslim countries anywhere in the world with PKR 477.6 million contributed to such noble causes so far.

The relief fund would help ease the suffering of countless individuals and families who have lost their loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods.

Millions remain in dire need of food, shelter, medical care, and, above all, an arm around their shoulders.

Superior University has already contributed 5 million rupees to APSUP & PAMI's Mission Essar Earthquake Relief Fund for Türkiye and Syria.

The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region during two decades stood at more than 24,000 across southern Turkiye and northwest Syria.

Chairman APSUP and President PAMI, Prof. Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman urged all the partner institutions of APSUP and PAMI as well as the Pakistani nation to come together in this hour of need and extend a helping hand to support the suffering humanity in the affected areas.

He said that no matter how small or large, every contribution can make a difference in the lives of those affected by this catastrophic natural calamity and your generosity can help provide critical support and resources to those in need.

He appealed for working together, contributing generously, and letting our Turkish and Syrian brothers and sisters know that they are not alone and that there is still kindness and compassion in this world.

He also announced for the visit of a Pakistani delegation to Turkiye comprising of higher education leadership to show solidarity, and sympathy and extend possible support to Turkish brothers and sisters.