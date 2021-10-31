UrduPoint.com

APSUP Welcomes Rejection Of Undergraduate, PhD Policies

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:30 PM

APSUP welcomes rejection of undergraduate, PhD policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) has welcomed the rejection of new undergraduate and PhD policies during Vice Chancellors Committee meeting concluded on Friday at Bhurban which was attended by vice chancellors both from public and private sector universities.

According to a press release, the meeting of Vice Chancellors Committee was organized by Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with British Council. Out of 180 participants, 178 rejected undergraduate and PhD policies which were introduced by Higher Education Commission last year.

APSUP, being representative of private sector universities, through its letter dated 14th December 2020, conveyed its reservations to senior management of HEC on new undergraduate and PhD policies.

Based on seven countrywide consultation sessions, which were attended by 190 vice chancellors, senior academics and experts, recommendations were also communicated to HEC.

The reservations expressed by the vice chancellors during the recent Vice Chancellors Committee are the same, which were communicated by APSUP ten months earlier. In stead of paying attention, unfortunately, all these important recommendations of the stakeholders were ignored by HEC.

The closed door policies, non-aligned with ground realities could not yield positive impact unless end-users and relevant stakeholders are not involved from policy formulation to implementation process.

It is quite misfortune that instead of reviewing and updating existing policies, after ten years, new policies are being introduced in higher education sector by the hired consultants without any proper consultation process, home work and provision of required resources & training.

APSUP also recommends that for making any policy in the future, HEC should trust and rely on higher education leadership and faculty of Pakistani universities, rather than relying on the services of consultants.

APSUP, being important stakeholder and representative of 84 private sector universities which caters more 50% enrollment in higher education sector, assures its cooperation for promoting higher education in Pakistan and demands for respect for autonomy of universities, recognition of role of private sector in higher education sector and consultation based policies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Same Bhurban December HEC 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Duba ..

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Dubaiâ€™s Natural Reserves

6 minutes ago
 Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Gold ..

Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

51 minutes ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

1 hour ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their countryâ€™ national day at Expo ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.