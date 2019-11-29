APTA holds protest rally to condemn desecration of Holy Quran

All Pakistan Traders Association (APTA) on Friday organized a protest demonstration at Aabpara to condemn desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Traders Association (APTA) on Friday organized a protest demonstration at Aabpara to condemn desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway.

The protestors chanted slogans against Norwegian government, condemned desecration of the Holy Quran.

They disbursed peacefully after recording their protest.

Addressing the protestors, President APTA, Ajmal Baloch asked the Norwegian government to award exemplary punishment to people involved in the desecration of the Holy Book. He asked the government of Pakistan to raise the issue at international level.