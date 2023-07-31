APTF chairman to attend Pakistan Education Watch meeting in London

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Teachers Federation (APTF) Chairman Haji Muhammad Azam Butt will leave for Britain, Germany, France and other European countries on a two-month study tour shortly, said a press release issued by the federation here on Monday.

APTF Press and Publication Secretary Rana Abdul Jabbar said in the release the federation chairman would attend a meeting of Pakistan education Watch in London. He would also visit educational institutions, jails and rehabilitation centres for mentally challenged people in these countries and attended various ceremonies.

Azam Butt is also the Member board of Governors, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore, Member Jail Inspection (NOV) Lahore, Member Fountain House, Member Anjuman-e-Ikhwan-e-Islam Burki school & College, Member Qurban Girls Degree College & School Lahore.

Haji Azam Butt has represented Pakistan as head of delegations at the UN Council meeting in Paris and Czechoslovakia.