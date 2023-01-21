APTMA, BGMEA to enhance cooperation in garment manufacturing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA) have agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of garment manufacturing.

An interactive session took place between APTMA North Zone and BGMEA Standing Committee on Utilization Declaration (UD) Automation on Friday, said a press release.

APTMA Chairman Hamid Zaman, North Zone, Vice Chairman Asad Shafi, Muhammad Ali Chaudhry, Ismail Fareed Sheikh, Shams Elahi, Ahsan Shahid, Abdullah Amer, S.M. Nabeel and Secretary General Raza Baqir were also present on the occasion.

APTMA Chairman Hamid Zaman and Vice Chairman Asad Shafi apprised the meeting about the APTMA vision of boosting exports through setting up 1000 stitching units in Pakistan.

Asad said the Patron-in-Chief APTMA Gohar Ejaz had envisioned to utilize surplus yarn and fabric valuing about $3 billion in local production of garments and other value-added textile products by establishing 1000 garments units each costing $ 7 million and giving employment to 700 workers.

He continued that the new addition of stitching units would have the potential to provide total employment to around one million people and additional exports of $ 210 billion leaving no need to beg all around the world for additional foreign exchange.

APTMA Chairman Hamid Zaman proposed exchange of business delegations of both the countries especially young entrepreneurs to learn from each other about modern techniques adopted by manufacturers of both the countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Obaid gave a brief history of evolution of textile industry in Bangladesh role of the government and efforts by Bangladeshi business persons in setting up industry on the modern lines and as per best practices of the world.

He said that Bangladesh garment manufacturers had infused technology with production besides product diversification to obtain productive efficiency and increasing their product basket. He said that Bangladeshi government had been proactive in supporting the garment manufacturers and exporters by providing facilities like bonded warehouses, duty free import of raw materials, and setting up of dedicated Industrial Police Units to ensure continuity of operations in total peace and tranquility.

He said all regimes in Bangladesh, irrespective of their political ideologies on difference, have shown unanimity on prioritizing industry since day one, as no government has had ever created any impediment in its perpetual growth. He added that the garment sector in Bangladesh had always received a friendly response from the government policymakers.

Also, he added, multiple training programs were being run both in the public and private sectors in a quite homogeneous Bangladeshi society where garment workers were as common as fast bowlers in Pakistan.

Obaid said Bangladeshi government had also been very proactive in extending financial support to theirgarment manufacturers and exporters in the shape of various schemes like Technology Transfer Fund.

Both the sides agreed to continue with more interactive sessions ahead in the larger interest of value-added garment sectors of two countries.