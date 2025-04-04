APTMA Chairman, Chamber Presidents Praise Government's Pro-Industry Decision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Chamber Presidents & All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Kamran Arshad,Friday thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team for reducing electricity prices, calling it a milestone and bold step that will revive industries and boost economic growth.
In an exclusive conversation with ptv News, they expressed gratitude towards the government for fulfilling their long-standing demand, stating that the reduction in electricity prices will not only benefit industries but also bring relief to domestic consumers.
Mian Abuzar Shad, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry hailed that the government's decision to reduce electricity prices, calling it a revival of dead industries and a much-needed demand of industrialists.
The business community has widely appreciated the government's timely decision to reduce electricity prices, terming it a crucial step towards boosting industrial production, promoting economic growth and providing relief to the general public, he added.
Shad further emphasized that the reduction in electricity prices will not only revive industries but also lead to an increase in employment opportunities, ultimately benefiting the economy and the nation.
Usman Shukat from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) also welcomed the decision, calling it a huge relief for industries, expressed hope that PM Shehbaz Sharif will deliver more good news in the future, staying true to his commitments.
RCCI representative extended his gratitude to the Power Minister and the government for reducing electricity prices, acknowledging their efforts in providing relief to the industries.
President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Muhammad Jawed Bilwani also thanked the government for reducing electricity prices, stating that it was a long-standing demand of the business community to decrease the cost of doing business and increase efficiency.
He said we hoped that in future Pakistan's industry will back on right track.
President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Akram Ul Haq also warmly welcomed the government's decision to reduce electricity prices, calling it a groundbreaking move.
He expressed his deepest gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team for fulfilling the long-standing demand of the business community.
Akram Ul Haq emphasized that this bold step will not only revive dying industries but also bring significant relief to domestic consumers.
He praised the government's commitment to boosting economic growth and promoting industrial development.
Haq expressed optimism that the government will continue to make concerted efforts to address the challenges faced by the business community, ultimately leading to sustainable economic growth and prosperity.
Kamran Arshad, Chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) further hailed the government's decision to reduce electricity prices, stating that it will unlock the immense potential of industries to boom.
He termed it an "out-of-the-box" relief for domestic consumers and a significant boost for exports to
flourish.
