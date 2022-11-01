UrduPoint.com

APTMA Chief Nominated As District Environment Committee Member

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM

APTMA chief nominated as district environment committee member

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman All Pakistan Textile Manufacturers Association (APTMA) Hafiz Muhammad Asgar has been nominated as a member of the district environment monitoring committee.

According a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Tuesday, the district environment committee is active for the protection of environment and possible situation of smog and Chairman APTMA Hafiz Muhammad Asgar would contribute his efforts to control environmental pollution.

The APTMA chairman thanked the deputy commissioner for assigning him the responsibility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Textile All

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambas ..

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambassador

2 minutes ago
 Court extends for further two days physical remand ..

Court extends for further two days physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

26 minutes ago
 ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

2 hours ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.