APTMA chief nominated as district environment committee member

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman All Pakistan Textile Manufacturers Association (APTMA) Hafiz Muhammad Asgar has been nominated as a member of the district environment monitoring committee.

According a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Tuesday, the district environment committee is active for the protection of environment and possible situation of smog and Chairman APTMA Hafiz Muhammad Asgar would contribute his efforts to control environmental pollution.

The APTMA chairman thanked the deputy commissioner for assigning him the responsibility.