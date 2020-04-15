The All Pakistan Textile Manufacturing Association (APTMA) has donated Rs 50 million to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund

Representatives of All Pakistan Textile Manufacturing Association (APTMA), Gohar Ijaz and Adil Bashir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan om Wednesday at the PM Office and presented the cheque for the Fund.

The prime minister appreciated the donation from APTMA in the PM'sCOVID-19 Relief Fund.