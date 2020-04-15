UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APTMA Donates Rs 50 M In Prime Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

APTMA donates Rs 50 m in Prime Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund

The All Pakistan Textile Manufacturing Association (APTMA) has donated Rs 50 million to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The All Pakistan Textile Manufacturing Association (APTMA) has donated Rs 50 million to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Representatives of All Pakistan Textile Manufacturing Association (APTMA), Gohar Ijaz and Adil Bashir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan om Wednesday at the PM Office and presented the cheque for the Fund.

The prime minister appreciated the donation from APTMA in the PM'sCOVID-19 Relief Fund.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Textile All From Million

Recent Stories

India resumes limited economic activity

16 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

16 minutes ago

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

1 hour ago

CDA approves multiple new measures for public faci ..

24 seconds ago

World wars, doping scandals: Tour de France has su ..

25 seconds ago

UK govt urged to set out lockdown exit plan as tol ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.