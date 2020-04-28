UrduPoint.com
APTMA Flays DISCOs Over Notified Industrial Tariff Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:22 PM

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir Tuesday criticised the distribution companies (DISCOs) for charging General Sales Tax (GST) and Withholding Tax (WHT) on notified industrial tariff, instead of 7.5 cents/kWh to all consumers falling in five export sectors for the months of March and April

According to APTMA spokesperson, Adil Bashir said when Prime Minister Imran Khan was looking for the ways and means to support the export industry, the high handedness on the part of DISCOs was that the difference of GST and WHT on notified industrial tariff and 7.

5 cents was being charged from 1-7-2019.

He said the APTMA members in the FESCO region have also received electricity bills for April 2020 on notified B3 / B4 tariff, instead of 7.5 cents/ kWh.

He said the verification certificates of falling in five export sectors issued in 12/2019 by FBR have expired on 31-3-2020. The re-validation of Verification Certificates by FBR has not been provided so far, he added.

